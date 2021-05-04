Tuesday, May 4, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has received a major boost after a prominent Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Senator supported his ‘Bottom-up economic model’.

Ruto, with a team of economists from Kibaki’s era, has crafted a multi-faceted economic strategy to endear himself to Kenyans as he aims for the top seat in 2022.

On Tuesday, Narok Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, became the first Orange party lawmaker to support Ruto’s economic model.

“Grassroots is the way to go, we must change the narrative,” Ledama wrote on his Twitter page.

Ruto, who is planning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, has been claiming that the current economic model only captures the interests of politicians while ordinary Kenyans have been neglected.

He says his model will empower the pockets of poor Kenyans and major infrastructure projects like Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and Nairobi Expressway will be secondary in his government.

“First is to empower Kenyans before launching multi billions projects,’’ Ruto recently told one of the local dailies.

