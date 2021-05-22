Saturday, May 22, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again suffered a major blow after Kiambu Woman Representative, Gathoni Wamuchomba, hinted at joining Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘hustler movement’

In a post on social media on Friday, Wamuchomba, who has been President Uhuru Kenyatta’s point woman in Kiambu County, said she will now join the ‘hustler nation’ after learning a lesson from the just concluded Juja by-election.

During the by-election, George Koimburi of the People Empowerment Party (PEP) won the seat by defeating Jubilee Party candidate, Susan Wakapee.

Wamuchomba, together with Kiambu Governor, James Nyoro, were supporting Susan but on Friday, she distanced herself from the ruling coalition.

“From my recent experiences in Juja, I will remain here behind the main tent, just to listen and learn.

“And for your information, here behind the tent, we are many today,” Wamuchomba posted on Facebook.

PEP, a party associated with Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria‘s slogan is ‘Behind The Tent’

