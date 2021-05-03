Role title: Bid and Admin Officer

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Difbac is a leading provider of business solutions for governments across Eastern and Southern Africa regions. We are expanding our business to include the private sector.

We are thus looking for individuals who are both hard-working and innovative with a unique talents and skills to fill our ranks.

Difbac Limited is seeking a Bid and admin Officer to support the growth of the bidding team. This Bid Officer role will be responsible for supporting bids from pre-positioning, through to the conclusion of contract negotiations, including leading on the compliance and administrative elements of these bids, provision of advice, guidance, bid coordination, and relationship management of consultants and externals. The role includes managing the data for projects and team members within their remit and carrying out research activities relevant to the market if required.

The role divides into two main streams of work: team responsibility and bidding. The team support work stream will involve the day to day duties (not exhaustive):

Responsibilities

∙ Undertaking cross company project related activities to agreed timetables. ∙ Managing own work effectively and providing support to colleagues as required

∙ Provide quality assurance checks and reviews by reviewing proposals and other tender documents before submission for colleagues as requested

The bidding work stream will involve the below duties (not exhaustive):

∙ Supporting various EOIs and Tenders, ensuring they are properly administrated, compliant with the client’s requirements and within Difbac’s own systems and processes, providing high-quality, consistent support

∙ Provide support for multiple large, complex or strategic priority projects, with involvement from go/no-go decision through to contract negotiations and review

∙ Undertake procurement searches to identify project opportunities for the company.

∙ Provide administration support on large complex projects for expressions of interests and tenders for a variety of organizations including parastatals and NGOs (e.g. DFID, EU, World Bank, UN, ADB etc.). This will include sourcing and tailoring relevant capacity statements, formatting & tailoring of CVs, searching & tailoring project references and completed supplier specific forms as required by the client concerned.

∙ Develop and manage the bid timetable, managing inputs and suppliers as appropriate to ensure all key milestones are met

∙ Collaborate closely at all stages of the bid management process with the Project Manager, ensure close collaboration with different departments/teams as appropriate (i.e. Legal, HR, Operations, and Finance) ensuring they are kept up to date at each stage of bid development

Qualifications

∙ Ensure that tenders are compliant with donor requirements and are in line with those guidelines / policies set out by the central teams

In order to be selected for interview, candidates will need to demonstrate the below essential skills, knowledge and experiences at shortlisting stage:

∙ Evidence of excellent organization & administrative skills with stringent attention to detail, and strong time management / prioritization skills.

∙ Previous experience dealing with high volume of work and data in a pressurized environment

∙ Ability to work under pressure, managing multiple challenging deadlines in a busy environment, remaining calm and composed in potentially stressful situations

∙ Pro-active & flexible approach to work: ability to work on own initiative

∙ Numerical confidence, with the ability to analyze budgets, excellent financial and commercial acumen

∙ MS Office, particularly advanced levels of Word, Excel and PowerPoint

∙ Written skills including ability to summarize and synthesize complex documents and information, high standard of both written and spoken English

∙ Editing and proof-reading skills & high level of accuracy

∙ Professional with strong communication skills with the ability to deal with people at all levels

∙ Ability to work effectively as part of a team

Desirable but not essential:

∙ Education to degree level

∙ Knowledge and experience of the international development business ∙ Fluency in a language in addition to English

How to apply

If you feel you meet the essential criteria above, we would really like to hear from you. Please apply through sending your CV and Cover letter to hr@difbac.co.ke by 23rd May 2020 at 23.59pm).