Saturday, May 22, 2021 – Kenyans are coming to terms with the demise of Kenya Sevens legend and former head coach, Benjamin Ayimba, who passed away on Friday evening at Kenyatta National Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for cerebral malaria.

Ayimba is undoubtedly the most decorated Kenyan Rugby player and coach having led Shujaa to its first-ever World Rugby Sevens Series Main Cup title in 2016 at the Singapore 7s.

To put this into perspective, the good guys at the Kenya Rugby Union have compiled Benja’s playing highlights and achievements to celebrate his illustrious journey.

Rest in peace legend.

