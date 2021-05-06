Thursday, May 6, 2021 – A middle-aged lady is nursing injuries after she was assaulted by her jilted Luo boyfriend.

The lady, who is identified as Jacqueline Karimi, had been dating the Luo man, who is identified as Stanley Owino, for 8 years, but last year, they parted ways.

Owino kept monitoring Karimi’s movements even after they parted ways and started threatening that he will never let her go.

He attacked her for the first time last year and then disappeared.

She reported him to the police when the incident happened but they didn’t pursue the matter.

A few days ago, her boyfriend ambushed her again armed with a Maasai sword and left her with serious injuries on the face.

He was arrested and is expected to appear in court.

Here are photos of the injured lady, who was left with a permanent scar.

The Kenyan DAILY POST