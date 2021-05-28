Friday, May 28, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, was among the few national leaders who honored Deputy President William Ruto’s invite to grace his daughter’s wedding that took place at his Karen home yesterday.

June Ruto tied the knot to her Nigerian fiancé, Dr. Alexander Ezenagu, in an elegant ceremony at the DP’s private residence along Koitobos Road in Karen.

In his address, Mudavadi indirectly attacked President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, who conspicuously missed the event despite being invited personally by Ruto himself.

He encouraged leaders to put their political differences aside and attend such important occasions when called upon to attend.

“Indeed, family ties are key in building societal values. As leaders, we should sometimes rise above the din of politics and instead nurture that which unites us.”

“Having time for our families is key in upholding family values in our society.

“I wish the newly-wed couple a happy and prosperous life together,” Mudavadi stated.

Other leaders who attended June Ruto’s wedding included Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Soy MP Caleb Kositany, and Nandi Governor Stephen Sang.

The Kenyan DAILY POST