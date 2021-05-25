Tuesday, May 25, 2021 – Newly sworn-in Chief Justice, Martha Koome, has urged Judges that they should endeavor to protect the independence of the Judiciary and resist any invitation to rule on any case based on bias or ill-will.

In the past, Judges have been manipulated by the Executive and some powerful barons in the legislature to rule in their favour and throw justice underwater.

But speaking when she took office on Monday, Koome urged Judges to decline any invitation to rule on any case based on bias or ill-will.

“Brother and sister judges and judicial officers, let us stick to the rule of law, let us do that which the Constitution, the law, and our oath of the office tells us to do.

“It tells us not to decide cases based on the direction of any party or authority,” she said.

CJ Koome, who is the first female to head an arm of the government, also noted the words of President Uhuru Kenyatta during her swearing-in, where he reminded her of the importance of impartiality, independence, fairness, and power to protect the Constitution and to render service with integrity and competency.

“These words should never depart from our hearts and the power to exercise that authority is donated to us by the people of Kenya. We should strive to be fair and expeditious in our work. We are servants of the people.”

“This continues to be an active threat to the independence of the Judiciary…the oath of office that l took to qualify to assume the office of the Chief Justice is not different from that which was taken by all of us, judges, magistrates, kadhis and members of the tribunals,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST