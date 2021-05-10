Monday, May 10, 2021 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has complicated President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession in 2022 by saying the Mt Kenya region will field a candidate in next year’s presidential poll.

Deputy President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, are among candidates who have expressed interest in succeeding Uhuru in 2022.

In an interview with Inooro TV /FM on Monday, Kabogo, who is a close ally of Uhuru, said the Mt Kenya region controls 35 percent of the electorate in Kenya and it must field a candidate in 2022.

Kabogo said if the Mt Kenya region fields a candidate in 2022, it will only need 16 percent to reach the 50+1 threshold for a candidate to be declared a winner of the election.

“We have numbers to field a candidate in 2022, nobody should lie to you that Uhuru is the last president to vie for presidency in Mt Kenya.

“We shall have a candidate in 2022,” Kabogo declared.

