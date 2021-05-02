Sunday, May 2, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has weighed in on the ongoing political wrangles within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

When it rains it pours, but what the Raila Odinga-led party is facing is a torrential downfall.

Siaya Senator, James Orengo, and Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo, are leading one camp that is demanding the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) document to be amended in Parliament to incorporate views that were not captured in the initial document while Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, Suba South MP John Mbadi, and Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga, want the document passed by the bicameral House without any amendment.

The impasse between the two camps has led to chaos and violence as witnessed on Friday in Alego Usonga when Orengo and Amollo were forced to run for their dear lives after ODM goons threatened to beat them for causing confusion in ODM.

According to Murkomen, the current division and fighting in ODM is between democracy, good governance, human rights (Orengo wing) vs merchants, tenderpreneurs wing led by Mbadi, Junet, and Gladys Wanga.

“The fight within ODM is btw democracy, human rights& good governance wing led by Orengo/Otiende/Millie vs the merchants&tenderpreneurs led by Junet/Mbadi/Wanga.Idealists vs dealers.

“Both believe in Baba but Baba believes in the Money. The dealers want BBI passed the way State wants,” Murkomen wrote on his Twitter page on Sunday.

