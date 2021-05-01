Saturday, May 1, 2021 – An autopsy conducted at the Murang’a County Referral Hospital morgue has revealed that Elijah Obuong, one of the four friends whose body was found near Mukungai River, died of strangulation.

Obuong’s body was found by sand harvesters on Tuesday and was recorded as an unidentified male adult. It was only on Thursday that the family identified him.

Samples from his stomach have also been taken to establish whether he and his three other friends, Jack Ochieng, Benjamin Imbai, and Brian Odour, were poisoned at the hotel where they were last seen.

Obuong’s death has dealt a blow to his family with his mother, Caroline Obuong, maintaining that the deceased was not a criminal.

“What mistake is this he did that is greater than his life? If by any chance it is the police, are they also not sinners for killing him?” Caroline posed.

Following reports that the four friends were involved in criminal activities, Obuong’s mother defended his son, saying that he was only just a victim of circumstances.

“My son was a staunch Adventist and did not take alcoholic drinks. He only had friends of questionable character,” she said.

This comes even as Ochieng’s family disowned a body that was found some meters from that of Obuong in Murang’a. The body was initially believed to be Ochieng’s.

According to Jack’s brother, Cliff Ochieng, the man, who was initially believed to be Jack, was not.

The family is calling upon the police to help them find their kin, whether dead or alive.

The police are now searching for both Ochieng and Oduor. Imbai’s body was also found on Thursday at General Kago Funeral Home in Thika.

Detectives privy to the matter previously mentioned that the four friends were reportedly part of a seven-member gang and were being sought after by the police.

The Kenyan DAILY POST