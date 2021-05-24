Monday, May 24, 2021 – A post-mortem conducted on the body of the Somali- American businessman, Mohamud Bashir, has finally revealed the cause of his death barely a week after his mysterious disappearance.

The autopsy carried earlier today at the Umash funeral home in Nairobi indicated that the Somali businessman was strangled to death.

Further details indicate that Bashir, who was a friend to Deputy President William Ruto, was tortured before he was later killed as evidenced by injury marks on the body, especially the head area suspected to be from a blunt object.

Additional information from the pathologist indicates the body of the American citizen had burn wounds too.

Bashir’s body was found at Kerugoya Level 5 Hospital mortuary after it was retrieved from River Nyamindi three days ago where it had been dumped by unidentified people.

In a statement from the family, through their lawyer, they will not rest until they know who killed Bashir and why.

