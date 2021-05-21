Friday, May 21, 2021 – COTU Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has emerged from the woods and warned President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop blaming his Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and Vice Chairman David Murathe for the Jubilee losses in the just concluded by-elections in Bonchari, Juja, and Rurii Ward.

This is after Uhuru scolded Tuju and Murathe, blaming them for the Jubilee losses.

The president also chased Jubilee party officials and advisers from the State House.

However, Atwoli urged Uhuru and Jubilee to desist from blame games and focus on strategizing.

“You can advise and it will be followed or not, so you cannot blame the advisors.”

“There are advisors and those who implement them.”

“But it is too early for the opponents of Uhuru to start celebrating.”

“They will be deceiving themselves,” Atwoli cautioned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST