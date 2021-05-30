Sunday, May 30, 2021 – COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has responded after the road sign that was named in his honour was pulled down by unknown people.

Atwoli’s road sign was unveiled on Thursday by Nairobi Deputy Governor Ann Kananu in the presence of other leaders.

However, barely hours after its launch it had already been vandalized and uprooted.

Condemning the incident, Atwoli noted that the incident amounted to impunity and primitiveness.

“In a country that believes in rule of law, there are procedures and processes to be followed when unsatisfied. I am against anarchy. However, the police will look into that,” he stated.

The sign had resulted in outrage from a section of Kenyans online who did not see it fit to have the road renamed.

The road formerly known as DikDik Road was renamed Francis Atwoli Road, after the veteran trade unionist.

“This road has been renamed after my good friend and brother bwana Francis Atwoli in recognition of his selfless contribution and agitating for the rights of the Kenyan workers in the last 54 years,” Kananu noted.

Speaking during the event, Atwoli expressed his gratitude for the honour.

“I am really grateful for this kind gesture. No one has honoured me in this way. Thank you madam Governor,” he stated.

