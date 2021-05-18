Tuesday, May 18, 2021 – Attorney General Paul Kihara has left Kenyans confused after he withdrew a petition he had filed at the High Court over the recent Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) ruling.

Kihara had on Friday last week filed stay orders at the High Court – seeking to freeze the ruling declaring the BBI amendment bill null and void.

The move initially drew suspicion as such an appellate request ought to be filed at a higher court, in this case, at the Court of Appeal, since the ruling was made by the High Court.

“Very interesting that the Attorney General seeks stay of the BBI judgment in the High Court and NOT the Court of Appeal…that sends a potent and powerful message that AG doesn’t see the matter as one of extreme urgency,” Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi stated.

In the notice dated Tuesday, May 18, the AG explained that he was looking to file the petition at the Court of Appeal.

No reasons were given for the earlier request.

“Take notice that the Hon Attorney General hereby withdraws his notice of motion application dated May 14, 2021 as he is desirous of invoking the concurrent jurisdiction of the Court of Appeal to seek similar reliefs,” read the notice in part.

