Monday, May 17, 2021 – Attorney General, Paul Kihara, has today filed a petition at the Court of Appeal, expressing dissatisfaction with last week’s High Court ruling that declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process unconstitutional.

Through Solicitor General Ken Ogeto, Mr. Kihara vowed to appeal the decision, arguing that the BBI process is a matter of national interest and is backed by over 3 million Kenyans.

Ogeto filed an application seeking to have the High Court ruling on BBI suspended to allow the AG to file an appeal.

According to the AG, since BBI is a matter of public interest, it is important that the case is heard by a higher court.

“It is in the public interest that pending the filing of the Appeal and to enable him to exercise his right of appeal, an interim stay of execution of the judgment hereby stayed.

“The Hon AG is dissatisfied with the judgment in its entirety, and he has firm instructions to move to the court of Appeal to challenge this decision. The public interest is a serious consideration in considering a relief in a matter such as this. I urge your honour to grant a stay of your judgment,” Part of Ogeto’s application read

The move comes even as President Uhuru Kenyatta remains quiet over the issue.

