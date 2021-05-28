Role title: Senior Assistant Office Administrator

GRADE: Grade 9/10 – (1 Position) MksU/SEC/01/21

Location: Machakos

Qualifications

i) Bachelor’s Degree/ Higher Diploma in a relevant field

ii) Must have the following professional qualifications from KNEC; Diploma in Secretarial Studies OR Business English III, Commerce II, Secretarial Duties II, Office Practice II, Office Management III, Shorthand III (100 wpm)/Audio Typewriting, Typewriting III (50 Wpm) Document Processing III.

iii) Six (6) years relevant working experience, three (3) at the level of Assistant Office Administrator I, Grade 7/8 or equivalent.

iv) Must have served in an Executive Office for at least three (3) years. v) Must be proficient in both verbal and written communication. vi) Must possess excellent interpersonal skills.

vii) Must be able to multi-task and prioritize tasks.

viii) Should work under minimal supervision.

ix) Should be able to work under pressure and for long hours.

Responsibilities

a) Receive telephone calls, memos and other forms of communication on behalf of the office on a daily basis so as to disseminate the same to the respective recipients and perform all public relations duties.

b) Receive office guests on a regular basis so as to respond to their queries or offer necessary directions such as booking appointments with both internal and external customers.

c) Type assigned documents on a regular basis for use in current operations and future references.

d) Respond to regular information and/or retrieve requests in the office. e) Maintain and regularly update records on office inventory.

f) Draft regular official correspondence and respond to external enquiries so as to facilitate information flow.

g) Ensure proper archiving and security of documents in the office for use in future decision making.

h) Maintain and regularly update the CEO’s itinerary.

i) Ensure proper utilization of the assigned office float for use in availing basic services and purchase of basic office support materials.

How to apply

Ten (10) copies of applications should be submitted together with an updated Curriculum Vitae giving details of the applicant; age, marital status, academic and professional qualification, working experience, present post and salary, telephone contact, email address, names and referees plus copies of the certificates and testimonials. The reference number of the position applied should be clearly indicated. All applications be addressed to;

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor

Administration, Planning and Finance

Machakos University

O. BOX 136 – 90100

MACHAKOS

So as to reach not later than Monday 14th June, 2021. Any canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Applicants are advised to contact their referees and request them to send their letters of reference to the above address. The referees should write and send their recommendations, under sealed envelopes before the advert deadline. A soft copy (one running pdf file) of the applicant must also be sent by e-mail to dvcapf@mksu.ac.ke

KINDLY NOTE THAT IT IS A MUST FOR STAFF TO TYPE IN THE REQUIRED INFORMATION IN THE JOB APPLICATION FORM AVAILABLE ON THE UNIVERSITY WEBSITE, PRINT, SIGN AND ATTACH TO THE APPLICATION.

N/B: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. Machakos University is an equal opportunity employer and therefore applicants of either gender or persons living with disability or from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply.