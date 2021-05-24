Duties and Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail: – taking oral dictation; word and data processing; managing e-office; ensuring security of office records; documents and equipment; maintaining an up to date filing system in the office; operating office equipment; managing office protocol; managing

office petty cash; handling telephone calls and appointments; supervising office cleanliness and undertaking any other office administrative services duties that may be assigned.

Requirements s for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education, mean grade C- (minus) with at least C (plain) in English of Kiswahili language or its equivalent qualification from a recognition institute;

Diploma in Secretarial Studies from the National Examination Council (KNEC);

OR

Business Education Single and Group Certificate (BES & GC) form the Kenya National Examination Council in the following subjects: –

Typewriting III (50w.p.m)/Computer Document Processing III; Shorthand II (80w.p.m); Business English II/Communications I; Office Practice II Secretarial Duties II; Commerce II; Office Management III/Office Administration and Management III; Certificate in computer application from a recognized institution; and Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

How To Apply

Each application shall be accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, Copies of Relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card or Passport, Testimonials, and other relevant supporting documents.

Applicants should submit five (5) hard copies of their applications which should clearly be marked “Application for the position”.

Applications must be submitted on or before: 4TH JUNE, 2021. Latest by 5.00 p.m. (East African Time)

Applications should be addressed to

THE CHIEF PRINCIPAL,

THE KISUMU NATIONAL POLYTECHNIC,

P.O.BOX 143 – 40100 KISUMU.

Email info@kisumupoly.ac.ke.

NOTE: The INSITUTION is an equal opportunity employer. Women, the marginalized and persons living with disability are encouraged to apply.