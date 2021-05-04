Pursuant to the Constitution of Kenya (2010) Articles 235 and the County Governments Act No. 17 of 2012, section 59, the Nakuru County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions:

ASSISTANT OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR I ONE (1) POSITION -VACANCY No. 02/2021/03

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh 38,270 – Ksh 51,170 p.m (Job Group ‘K’)

Allowances as per the SRC circulars

Terms of Service: Three (3) year Renewable contract subject to satisfactory performance

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen;

Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade C- (minus) with at least C (plain) in English or Kiswahili Language or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Have a Diploma in Secretarial Studies from the Kenya National Examinations Council;

OR

Business Education Single and Group Certificates (BES & GC) Stages I, II and III from the Kenya National Examinations Council in the following subjects:

Shorthand III (minimum 100 p.m.);

Typewriting III (50 p.m)/ Computerized Document Processing III;

Business English III/ Communication II;

Commerce II;

Office Practice II;

Office Management III/Office Administration and Management III;

Secretarial Duties II;

A certificate in Public Relations and customer care course lasting not less than two weeks from a recognized institution;

Certificate in computer applications from a recognized institution; and,

Have a working experience of not less than five (5)

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail:

Managing e-office;

Operating office equipment;

Attending to visitors and clients;

Handling telephone calls and appointments;

Ensuring security, integrity and confidentiality of office records and documents;

Preparing responses to simple routine correspondence;

Establishing and monitoring procedures for record keeping of correspondence and file movements and maintaining an up to date filing system;

Managing office protocol and etiquette;

Supervising office cleanliness; and,

Undertaking any other office administrative services duties that may be assigned

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by downloading an employment form from Nakuru County website www.nakuru.go.ke

A dully filled form and copies of ID, KCSE, Degree/Diploma/College and Professional Certificate where applicable, should be sent by POST or COURIER SERVICES in a sealed envelope and the vacancy number clearly indicated on the top of the envelope and addressed to; Secretary, Nakuru County Public Service Board, Public Works Building – Prisons Road, P.O. Box 2870-20100, NAKURU on or before 17th May, 2021. (No hand delivered applications will be accepted)

County Government of Nakuru is an equal opportunity employer. Youth, Women and Persons Living with Disabilities, Marginalised and Minority communities are encouraged to apply. Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please be informed that Nakuru County Public Service Board DOES NOT USE AGENTS nor CHARGE ANY FEES