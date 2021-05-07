Position: Assistant Accountant– UNES/FN/ASA/05/21

Location: Nairobi

Contract Duration: Three Years with Three Months Probationary Period

Job Description

The job holder is responsible for financial reporting, optimal cash management, efficient asset utilization and assisting in administration of the same.

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Senior Accountant, the incumbent shall be tasked with the following responsibilities:

Posting of accounts receivable and payable, revenue and expenditure into the Financial System. Preparation of monthly and quarterly Management Accounts. Enforcement of debt collection and implementation of UNES Credit Policy Processing of supplier payments Management of office petty cash Review of financial transactions to ensure accuracy and completeness Ensuring financial records comply with company policies, professional standards and government and regulatory guidelines Preparation of monthly debtors and creditors reports Preparation of audit schedules and support to internal and external auditors Budget preparation, implementation and monitoring Timely invoicing of clients Managing statutory deductions, payments and returns Managing inventory transactions and records

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in accounting CPA II or Equivalent. At least 3 years relevant experience in a busy retail environment. Be Computer Literate. Possess good interpersonal skills. Must be a person of good integrity ability to work under pressure & long hours. Attention to detail

Applicants interested in the above position should submit the following through the recruitment portal:

Cover letter detailing why you want to be considered for the position, as well as current and expected gross salary. Detailed CV including at minimum: Biographical data including: Full names, current mailing address, current telephone contacts, email address Employment history to date. Ensure that specific start and end dates are included Educational history to date, clearly detailing the program, certificate obtained, and completion date Names of three referees with their contacts

How to apply

Please follow this link to register and apply for this job:

Recruitment Portal (unes.co.ke)

N/B: Only shortlisted applicants shall be contacted. UNES does not require any payment in order to process your applications.

UNES IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. WOMEN AND PERSONS WITH DISABILITY ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY