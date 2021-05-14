By DCI.

Two armed and dangerous criminals were gunned down early this morning, as they prepared to stage a robbery in Ukunda, Kwale County

.

Officers on patrol came across the two who were armed with all manner of weapons including knives, machetes, and an imitation of a firearm, which ballistic experts are currently examining to determine whether it is capable of firing. Also recovered were assorted cell phone handsets, believed to have been stolen from victims of crime.

The two who defied orders to submit themselves to the officers are believed to be part of a criminal gang, behind the spate of robberies that have rocked Diani township and its environs in recent days.

Scenes of Crime personnel documented the scene, while bodies of the duo, were moved to Kwale Sub-County hospital mortuary, pending identification.

