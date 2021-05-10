Monday, May 10, 2021 – The 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results are expected to be released today, Monday, May 10, as learners also resume school for their third term amid Covid-19.

The KCSE 2020 candidates kicked off their national exams on March 26, with the last batch of the examinees writing Computer Science and Art and Design papers on April 21, 2021.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha had given Monday, May 10, as the deadline for the release of the results, and as such, the outcomes of the tests are expected to be announced sometime today.

Last week, Magoha announced the marking of the papers had been completed.

Speaking at Starehe Boys Centre and School in Nairobi, the CS said that the security of the examination scripts was under 24-hour guard.

“One of my fellow government officers who ensured a smooth examination marking exercise was Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, among other high-ranking government officers,” Magoha said.

Magoha also revealed that the examination was marked in 35 centers within the larger Nairobi metropolitan.

