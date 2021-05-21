Friday, May 21, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is in disbelief following the defeat by Deputy President William Ruto and his allies in the just concluded by-elections across the county.

So worried is the president that people, especially Jubilee leaders, have begun revolting against him.

Yesterday, Kericho Members of County Assembly refused to be addressed by the Senate deputy Speaker, Margaret Kamar, because of her affiliation to Uhuru and the Kieleweke team.

The MCAs claimed they did not know who invited Kamar to the House owing to their political differences.

One of the MCAs said they only allow someone who subscribes to the hustler movement, that is led by Deputy President William Ruto, to address them.

“We were served with an order paper that the Senate deputy speaker, Margaret Kamar, was supposed to make an official address to Kericho MCAs, and we vehemently said no,” one of the MCAs said.

The MCA said the order paper was erased, although they didn’t know what Kamar was going to talk about.

They told Kamar to take her business to whoever supported her political stand, citing the Kieleweke movement allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Another MCA reiterated that they are in the hustler nation, which Ruto leads, and nothing will ever change that.

“From today henceforth, whoever will be coming here to address us should be from the hustler movement.”

“We can’t just allow someone from another camp who does not think like us to come and pollute our minds,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST