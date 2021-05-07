Friday, May 7, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, is on her last days in office, going by what her deputy, Peter Ndambiri, said on Thursday.

Speaking while launching several projects in Kamunyange village, Ndambiri said he will contest for Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat in 2022 and expressed confidence in winning the seat.

Ndambiri said if elected, his focus will be taking development to neglected areas.

He cited Murinduko ward, where he hails from, as one of the areas that have been left out in development.

“Some of the development projects in this ward have stagnated for years despite being allocated funds. The money allocated to them is channeled elsewhere,” he said.

He said the ward residents have a right to enjoy the fruits of the present administration through equal distribution of resources so that it fulfills the development agenda it promised the electorate.

Ndambiri said soon he will unveil his bid and the political party he will board towards achieving his ambition.

Governor Waiguru has declared interest in running for a second term. The governor is anchoring her campaigns to the projects her administration has achieved.

The Kenyan DAILY POST