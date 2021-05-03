Monday, May 3, 2021 – Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, has revealed the presidential candidate who can vanquish Deputy President William Ruto in 2022.

The second in command has mounted fierce campaign machinery as he prepares to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

According to Waiguru, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, is the best candidate who can compete and defeat Ruto who seems to be unstoppable in his quest for the presidency.

“The only candidate who can defeat William Ruto is Raila Odinga,” Waiguru told a local daily on Monday.

Waiguru’s sentiments came a day after a section of Mt Kenya community leaders met DP Ruto and presented him with a list of demands he must meet before the vote-rich region endorse his presidency in 2022.

Commenting about the leaders meeting with Ruto, Waiguru termed the meeting as baseless saying the only person who can negotiate with Ruto on behalf of the Kikuyu community is President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Everybody knows who the Mt Kenya region spokesman is, those meeting the DP are just busybodies following their stomachs,” Waiguru stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST