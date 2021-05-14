Friday, May 14, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally broken his silence after a five-Judge bench sitting in Nairobi on Thursday, declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process as null and void.

The bench, led by Justice Jairus Ngaah, issued contentious remarks concerning the validity of the initiative that had the blessing of Uhuru and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

“A popular initiative (constitutional amendment) cannot be undertaken by the President or a public organ,” Justice Ngaah ruled.

After the ruling that left many Kenyans in shock, Deputy President William Ruto led a group of Tanga Tanga MPs in celebrating the landmark ruling

The second in command thanked God for stopping the BBI reggae.

“There is GOD in heaven who loves Kenya immeasurably. May GOD’S name be praised forever,” Ruto wrote on his Twitter account immediately after the ruling.

However, Uhuru, through Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary-General, Joshua Kutuny, urged the Tanga Tanga group to stop boasting and promised to take the case to the Court of Appeal.

“ii Kingereza Imekuwa Mingi. Semeni Yes or No.

“Tukutane Court of Appeal,” Kutuny, who is also Cherangany MP. wrote on his Twitter page on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST