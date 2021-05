Saturday, May 8, 2021 – Keroche Heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has left little for men to imagine after she posted some juicy photos rocking a red dress.

Anerlisa keeps getting hotter after losing weight.

She currently weighs 54Kgs and if you look at her body, you may confuse her with a top model from Paris.

As usual, online hyenas flooded her timeline with lustful comments while admiring her hot body.

See photos.

