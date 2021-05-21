Friday, May 21, 2021 – Leader of Majority in the National Assembly, Amos Kimunya, has revealed the main reason Jubilee Party performed dismally in the just concluded by-elections in Juja, Bonchari, and Rurii ward.

In the three by-elections, Jubilee scored Zero with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) winning Juja and Rurii while Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) scooped Bonchari.

Speaking on Thursday, Kimunya, who is also Kipipiri MP, said tough economic times are behind Jubilee Party’s dismal performance in Jubilee.

“There are so many dynamics that came at play. When you are in government and the economy has taken a beating…People then to blame the government of the day and they would take actions to punish it,” Kimunya said.

He also said UDA, which won the Juja and Rurii, was still an integral part of the ruling coalition.

“UDA is still an integral part of Jubilee until the coalition agreement is reached for separation,” he said.

