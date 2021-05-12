Wednesday, 12 May 2021 – Netizens were treated to free online drama after Bonfire Adventures Managing Director and President of goat wives, Sarah Kabu, was engaged in an online spat with socialite Amber Ray, the president of second wives.

Trouble started after Amber posted a photo slaying and captioned it, “If no one has ever labeled you a slay queen, that means you have never dressed well or looked good,”

Sarah Kabu, who is a well-known attention seeker, wasted no chance after spotting Amber Ray’s comment.

She threw jabs at Amber Ray and bragged that while she (Amber) is busy slaying on social media, she is busy winning awards and meeting CEOs and influential people in society.

Sarah’s comment made Amber Ray lose temper and in response, she badly attacked her.

Here’s a screenshot of how they attacked each other.

