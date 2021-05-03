Monday, May 3, 2021 – Nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, has taken a dig at Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and former Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri for forming political parties without consulting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Monday, Kamanda said the two leaders should toe the line and know that Uhuru is the Mt Kenya kingpin and nobody is allowed to go against him.

Maina also said those individuals who have formed political parties thinking they will be used to negotiate for the Kikuyu community should wake up from their reveries because Uhuru will have the final say.

“These politicians forming small Political parties and thinking they will be used to negotiate for power in 2022, are just daydreaming.

“When we went to Sagana, we all agreed that this region’s Kingpin is President Uhuru Kenyatta and that is not going to change and he will give us the direction to follow.

“They have tried to vie using their parties and failed terribly, how then can they be used to negotiate for power,” Kamanda said.

Kuria and Kiunjuri have been meeting Deputy President William Ruto and negotiating a political deal ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST