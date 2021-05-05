Wednesday, 05 May 2021 – Residents of Thika woke up to a puzzling incident after a taxi was found abandoned by the roadside, causing panic and confusion.

The doors of the abandoned taxi Registration No, KBK 426F, were open and all the items in the car were intact.

What’s more puzzling is the fact that none of the car parts had been removed.

The incident comes at a time that mysterious murders have increased in the country.

Several cars have been found abandoned in different parts of the country in the recent past, only for the occupants to be found dead later.

The abandoned taxi was towed to the police station and investigations launched.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST