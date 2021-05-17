Monday, May 17, 2021 – A prison warden has taken to social media to air his grievances over unpaid salary and contemplated suicide through an alarming post.

The depressed warden identified as Vincent Kimosop claims that he has not been paid since October last year despite reporting to duties.

Vincent is attached to Kaloleni Prison.

He says he cannot cater to the basic needs of his family after going for months without salary.

He is crying to the Commissioner of Prisons to come to his aid.

The aggrieved prison warden is contemplating suicide and even left a goodbye message to his kids.

This is just heart-breaking.

This what he wrote on his Facebook page.

