Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – Controversial songstress, Akothee, has taken to social media and flaunted a golf course that she is allegedly building at her retirement home in Migori County.

The mother of 5 bragged that the golf course will be the first of its kind in the county.

“THE ONLY Golf course in Migori County. Akothee is doing a Golf Course in her retirement home, while a blogger living under a confused hell, with all his assests infront of his eyes the moment he opens them -Laptop / bundles /hide my identity – is now scrolling on Akothees page looking for next content to counter post.

“Mtasumbuka sanaaa fake blogs Za Kenya,” she wrote and aimed a dig at bloggers.

Akothee further bragged about the recent list released by Forbes Magazine ranking her as number 15 among the richest musicians in Africa and said that her networth is more than the $10 Million that was indicated on the list.

Here’s a photo of the golf course that she is allegedly building at her retirement home in Migori.

