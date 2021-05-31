Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 31 May 2021 – Akothee has mourned the sudden death of former Kibwezi Member of Parliament, Kalembe Ndile, who passed on while undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

The self-declared boss lady said that she can’t find words to express the pain in her heart after hearing the sad news of Kalembe’s death.

She described the deceased former MP as a man with a golden heart and further revealed that before Kalembe died, he had promised to slaughter her a guineafowl.

“I can’t find words to express the pain I have felt when I learn about your death sir.

“This has gone deep mheshimiwa. A man with a golden heart.

” May your soul rest in peace, ” part of her condolence message reads.

Akothee further shared photos of her last moments with Kalembe.

People from all walks of life have showered praises to the deceased MP, who was known for his witty character and simplicity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST