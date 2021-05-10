Monday, May 10, 2021 – Ailing Kamba gospel singer, Justina Syokau, has a reason to smile after flamboyant city preacher Lucy Natasha and members of her pastoral team visited her over the weekend and showered her with goodies.

The ‘Twendy Twendy’ hitmaker has been pleading with well-wishers to come to her financial help after a strange skin condition that she has been treating since the year began left her penniless.

The controversial gospel singer broke down into tears during a recent interview while narrating how she has been struggling to pay rent and educate her son after going broke.

Natasha, accompanied by her pastoral team, blessed the struggling singer with foodstuff and household items over the weekend after hearing her cry.

“Thanks, a lot my spiritual mother. The Oracle of God-Rev Lucy Natasha and your pastoral team for coming to pray with me, thanks for foodstuff, and for fundraising money for my Medical Bill. Am so grateful,’’ she wrote.

See photos.

