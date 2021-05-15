Saturday, 15 May 2021 – Socialite Aeedah Bambi has gushed over her marriage with Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip, who is a well-known womanizer.

Aeedah and Anwar tied the knot last month in a private wedding that was attended by friends and family.

The wedding was so secret that no photos from the ceremony leaked online.

The light-skinned lass wrote a message on her Instagram stories and said that although she has been in many past failed relationships, she finally found the right man after falling in love with the controversial Senator.

“Nothing as beautiful as seeing someone who has been unlucky in relationships finally being loved effortlessly by the right person,” the message posted on her Insta stories reads.

It remains to be seen whether her marriage with Senator Anwar will last.

The youthful Senator has never kept a wife for more than two years.

His marriage with Sonko’s daughter Saumu ended in premium tears last year.

Saumu accused him of infidelity and assault.

Before he married Saumu, he was married to another lady who is a cop based in Mombasa but their marriage crumbled after she discovered that he was having extra-marital affairs.

Aeedah Bambi has also dated so many men in the past including famous gold scammer Steve Oduk, with whom they have a daughter together.

The Kenyan DAILY POST