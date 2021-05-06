Thursday, May 6, 2021 – A middle-aged lady had a rough day after some women confronted her in a busy street claiming that she was indecently dressed.

The light-skinned lady was wearing a dress with a long slit that exposed her thighs, leading to a confrontation with some women who felt that she was not properly dressed.

The rowdy women kept on following her when she attempted to run for her own safety and threatened to undress her so that she can dress decently the next time she is stepping out of the house.

Thirsty men were seen enjoying the drama and taking photos and videos of the scantily dressed slay queen.

See video.

