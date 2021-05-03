Posting Title: Administrative Officer, P4



Job Code Title: ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER

Department/Office: United Nations Environment Programme

Duty Station: NAIROBI

Posting Period: 03 April 2021 – 17 May 2021

Job Opening Number: 21-Administration-UNEP-151255-R-Nairobi (X)

United Nations Core Values: Integrity, Professionalism, Respect for Diversity

Org. Setting and Reporting

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is the leading global environmental authority that sets the global environmental agenda, promotes the coherent implementation of the environmental dimension of sustainable development within the United Nations system and serves as an authoritative advocate for the global environment.

UNEP’s Science Division is responsible for analyzing the state of the global environment, providing early warning information and assessing global and regional environmental trends to catalyze and promote international cooperation and action on the environment. This post is located in the Administrative Unit of the Science Division at the Nairobi duty station.

Responsibilities

Under the direct supervision of the Deputy Director and within delegated authority, the incumbent will contribute to the effective and efficient operation of the Science Division by coordinating its administrative, human resources functions as well as financial, budgetary and/or programmatic activities of the Climate Services and Capacity Building Unit. The incumbent will be responsible for the following duties:

General Administration:

• Implements and monitors support services, including procurement of supplies and services; transport, travel and traffic, communications, engineering and information technology support; and provision of local utilities and service requirements.

• As the Quality Analyst for the Division, review, clear and provide guidance on all Legal Instruments to ensure they are in line with UNEPs Partnership Policy, Due Diligence of the Partners has been undertaken and correct templates are used.

• Supervises a staff team and/or provide advice to others on human resource administration, financial administration and management information issues and practices to colleagues.

• Produces major/complex reports for management. Provides expert guidance and leadership to more junior staff.

• Performs other related duties as required, e.g., reviews of Secretariat offices and departments at headquarters/missions, operational travel programme, adequacy of departmental space requirements, and technology requirements. Performs other related work as required.

Human Resource Management:

• Initiates and coordinates actions covering the entire span of human resource activities, e.g., recruitment, placement, promotion, performance appraisal, vacancies, job classification reviews, separation of staff members, training, etc., ensuring consistency in the application of UN rules and procedures.

• Provides expert advice with respect to conditions of service, duties and responsibilities, and privileges and entitlements under the Staff Rules and Regulations.

• Provides advice and direction to senior management in the Division on workforce planning and other HR related issues to foster sound decision-making. Represents the Division at Departmental Panels and appointment bodies.

• Leads on post and staffing table management including funding for the respective posts. Reviews post incumbency reports for purposes of vacancy management and staffing table control.

• Leads, oversees and coordinates the preparation and implementation of the work program and budget to ensure compatibility with work priorities and objectives, taking into account the most effective use of resources.

Budget and Finance:

• Initiates and conducts studies to improve budget reporting systems and cost-effective utilization of program resources.

• Analyzes cost estimates and budget proposals, including programmatic aspects. Ensure compliance with the results-based framework and other legislative mandates. Review, analyze and finalize financial implications arising from decision/statements of the Security Council and the General Assembly and its subsidiary bodies.

• Analyze and recommends spending authority, monitors and controls budgetary allocations through regular reviews; drafts routine and ad hoc outputs; and provides effective monitoring reports and data. Administer and monitor extra-budgetary resources, as applicable. Identifies deviations from plans and proposes corrective measures.

• Establishes and maintains a set of sound policies, procedures, standards and tools which are consistent with UN policy and practice in order to ensure proper accounting, financial management and control.

• Leads on the Financial and Budget Management of all Global Funds (Green Climate Funds (GCF) and Global Environment Facility (GEF)) under the Science Division. This includes undertaking in-country Fiduciary Capacity Assessments (both procurement and financial).

• Prepares Financial reports to Donors in accordance to UN Financial Rules and Regulations as well as Donor requirements.

• Provides substantive support to relevant intergovernmental and expert bodies in their review of budget proposals; assist in securing approval from the General Assembly or related governing body.

Competencies

• PROFESSIONALISM: Knowledge of administrative, budgetary, financial and human resources policies and procedures. Ability to apply various United Nations administrative rules and regulations in work situations. Conceptual analytical and evaluative skills to conduct independent research and analysis. Ability to identify issues, formulate opinions, make conclusions and recommendations. Shows pride in work and in achievements; demonstrates professional competence and mastery of subject matter; is conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments, observing deadlines and achieving results; is motivated by professional rather than personal concerns; shows persistence when faced with difficult problems or challenges; remains calm in stressful situations. Takes responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work.

• TEAMWORK: Works collaboratively with colleagues to achieve organizational goals; solicits input by genuinely valuing others’ ideas and expertise; is willing to learn from others; places team agenda before personal agenda; supports and acts in accordance with final group decision, even when such decisions may not entirely reflect own position; shares credit for team accomplishments and accepts joint responsibility for team shortcomings.

• ACCOUNTABILITY: Takes ownership of all responsibilities and honours commitments; delivers outputs for which one has responsibility within prescribed time, cost and quality standards; operates in compliance with organizational regulations and rules; supports subordinates, provides oversight and takes responsibility for delegated assignments; takes personal responsibility for his/her own shortcomings and those of the work unit, where applicable.

• CLIENT ORIENTATION: Considers all those to whom services are provided to be “clients” and seeks to see things from clients’ point of view; establishes and maintains productive partnerships with clients by gaining their trust and respect; identifies clients’ needs and matches them to appropriate solutions; monitors ongoing developments inside and outside the clients’ environment to keep informed and anticipate problems; keeps clients informed of progress or setbacks in projects; meets timeline for delivery of products or services to client.

Education

Advanced university degree (Master’s degree or equivalent) in business or public administration, finance, accounting, law or related area is required.

A first-level university degree in combination with two additional years of qualifying experience may be accepted in lieu of the advanced university degree.

Work Experience

A minimum of seven years of progressively responsible experience in administration, finance, accounting, human resources management or related field is required.

At least 3 years of experience in programme/budget management of Global Funds is desirable.

Experience within the UN system or other international or public sector organization is desirable.

Languages

English and French are the working languages of the United Nations Secretariat. For the position advertised, fluency in English is required. Knowledge of another official United Nations language is an advantage.

NOTE: “fluency equals a rating of “fluent” in all four areas (read, write, speak, understand) and “Knowledge of” equals a rating of “confident” in two of the four areas.

Assessment

Evaluation of qualified candidates may include an assessment exercise which will be followed by a competency-based interview.

Special Notice

Appointment against this post is for an initial period of one year and may be subject to extension. Staff members are subject to the authority of the Secretary-General and to assignment by him or her. In this context, all staff are expected to move periodically to new functions in their careers in accordance with established rules and procedures.

The United Nations Secretariat is committed to achieving 50/50 gender balance in its staff. Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply for this position.

Internal Applicants – when completing the PHP, ensure ALL fields, ALL professional experience and contact information are completed and up to date. This information is the basis for the hiring manager to assess your eligibility and suitability for the position and to contact you.

Individual contractors and consultants who have worked within the UN Secretariat in the last six months, irrespective of the administering entity, are ineligible to apply for professional and higher temporary or fixed-term positions and their applications will not be considered.

At the United Nations, the paramount consideration in the recruitment and employment of staff is the necessity of securing the highest standards of efficiency, competence and integrity, with due regard to geographic diversity. All employment decisions are made on the basis of qualifications and organizational needs. The United Nations is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment of mutual respect. The United Nations recruits and employs staff regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, race, religious, cultural and ethnic backgrounds or disabilities. Reasonable accommodation for applicants with disabilities may be provided to support participation in the recruitment process when requested and indicated in the application.

All applicants are strongly encouraged to apply on-line as soon as possible after the job opening has been posted and well before the deadline stated in the job opening. On-line applications will be acknowledged where an email address has been provided. If you do not receive an e-mail acknowledgement within 24 hours of submission, your application may not have been received. If the problem persists, please seek technical assistance through the Inspira “Need Help?” link.

