(REF: EAC/HR/2020-21/05),

Grade: P3

Organ: EAC Secretariat

Directorate: Human Resource and Administration

Department: Administration

Reports to: Director, Human Resource and Administration

Duty Station: Arusha, Tanzania

Main Purpose of the Job

To provide efficient administrative services and logistical support for EAC activities

Duties and Responsibilities:

Ensure cost effective and efficient procurement of goods and services.

Provide protocol services to visitors and dignitaries.

Liaise with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Partner States in respect of Immunities and Privileges of EAC Staff in accordance with Article (73) of the Treaty establishing the EAC and the Headquarters Agreement including handling of diplomatic correspondences on Identity Cards, accreditation, visas, and resident permits.

Ensure practical working relations with the East African Court of Justice and the East African Legislative Assembly.

Handle management of transport, including planning, allocation, maintenance, insurance, vehicle registration, controlling and accounting for fuel and making regular reports.

Liaise with the Accounts Section to ensure payments for goods and services delivered are effected.

Facilitate audit exercises in relation to administrative services.

Carry out general office management and coordinate provision of conference, protocol, procurement, and security and estates management services.

Prepare progress and annual reports and follow up on implementation of Council and Summit decisions related to administrative matters of the Community.

Qualifications and experience:

A Masters Degree in Public Administration, Business Administration or equivalent qualification from a recognized University.

10 years of experience in a similar or related position with 5 at senior level. Substantial Knowledge of procurement procedures and consular/protocol services is essential. Experience in working with similar organizations or institutions will be an added advantage.

Skills and competencies:

Analytical skills, administrative skills, organization skills, communication skills, decision-making skills, negotiation skills, team building skills, networking skills, result oriented skills, supervisory skills, management skills, leadership skills, research skills, negotiation skills, networking, and computer skills. Ability to work under minimum supervision, innovativeness, problem-solving, working in a multi-cultural environment and managing diversity. Must be proficient in computer applications.

Eligibility for applications:

Applicants from all EAC Partner States are eligible to apply for the above position

Terms and Conditions of Service :

The above position is tenable for a contract of five (5) years renewable once .

This position is subject to the application of the Quota System.

Fringe Benefits:

The established posts offer attractive fringe benefits including housing allowance, transport allowance, education allowance, a medical scheme, and insurance cover.

Education Qualifications:

All candidates applying must have qualifications that are recognized by the relevant national accreditation body in their respective Partner State. This condition is applicable for locally and internationally attained qualifications.

All professions that require registration with the specific professional bodies will be expected to do so in compliance with the requirements of their respective Partner States.

Relevant Working Experience:

Internship, training and apprenticeship will not be considered as relevant work experience.

Equal Opportunity:

The EAC is an equal opportunity employer; therefore, female candidates are particularly encouraged to apply. EAC will only respond to those candidates who strictly meet the set requirements.

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the qualification and experience requirements for the above mentioned position are advised to :

Fill in the application form attached ( download from here );

); attach their application letter, a detailed CV, Copies of certified academic certificates , and a copy of National Identity Card or Passport in PDF format scanned in one (1) file.

Please quote the respective reference number on both the application letter and envelope.

For electronic submission, please quote the respective reference number on the subject of the email and send to the address given below.

This is a re-advertised position, however, previous applicants are invited to resubmit their applications.

Applications should be submitted to the address below not later than Friday, 11th June 2021.

Please note:

1. You may submit your application either electronically or in hard copy but not both.

2. Applications which do not :

have EAC application form;

indicate nationality and age;

have the reference number;

or have an application letter attached;

have certified copies of their academic degrees and other professional Certificates;

or fail to provide three referees will be disqualified.

3. Only qualified candidates will be contacted

4. EAC Staff Rules and Regulations preclude considerations of applicants above 55 years of age.

Please note that EAC does not require candidates to pay money for the recruitment process. All invitations for interviews will be done in writing.

A due diligence will be conducted for all successful candidates in respect of their academic certificates (certification by a recognized higher education body in respective Partner States) and employment records .