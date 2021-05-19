CaLP East & Southern Africa Nairobi Kenya

Closing date: May 23, 2021

If you’re resourceful, curious and amazing at organizing things, we are looking for you! Come work with us as we seek to maximize the potential humanitarian cash and voucher assistance can bring to populations affected by crisis. In this position you will play a key role in ensuring optimal team productivity. In return, you will work with a dynamic team, meet and interact with a variety of people and have endless opportunities to develop new competencies.

Summary

The Administrative Assistant provides support to the Regional Team and engages with the wider CaLP team globally. The role requires attention to detail coupled with excellent organisational skills to get things done efficiently. This is an important role that enables the whole team to be at its best.

CaLP is a dynamic global network of over 90 organisations engaged in the critical areas of policy, practice and research in humanitarian cash and voucher assistance (CVA) and financial assistance more broadly. As a CaLP team, we work with and for the CaLP network –keeping our vision front and centre. We mobilise the membership and the wider network to look for collective solutions to collective problems.

CaLP is hosted by NRC in East and Southern Africa.

Key Accountabilities:

Support the planning and management of events, mostly on-line and occasionally face-to-face. This includes platform facilitation, technical support for on-line meetings, registration management, note-taking, etc.

Support procurement and logistical processes, liaising with host agency and tracking progress to ensure timely completion of processes; resolving any issues as may arise.

Support grant management by updating trackers and assisting with grant related administration.

Provide clerical support to the team, including note taking, the maintenance of contact lists, electronic filing etc.

Track payments and follow-up as necessary, ensuring correct coding and timely processing.

Deal with general enquiries, for example, helping people connect with CWGs; signpost to CVA resources; respond to training enquiries.

Essential Technical Skills, Experience & Knowledge

Excellent administrative skills.

Excellent organisational and planning skills.

Attention to detail and a persistent mindset to resolve issues.

Good communication skills.

Good numeracy skills.

Good computer skills.

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

This position is open to Kenya Nationals only!

Please click here to view the Job Description

CaLP East and Southern Africa is hosted by NRC. Please click here to learn more about CaLP.

How to Apply

Please Click Here to Apply!