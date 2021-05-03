Job Title : Administration Manager
Work Location : Nairobi
Job Description
The main purpose of the role is to oversee business operations which include supervising the administrative team working in housekeeping, facilities, and reception, and is responsible for ensuring the M-KOPA office is well maintained.
Responsibilities
- Developing strategic initiatives for the administration department in line with the corporate strategy including;
- Developing, implementing, and continuously reviewing the operating policies and procedures of the department
- Developing service level agreements that facilitate the provision of administrative, recreational, and transport services
- Overseeing general administrative activities which include the provision of transport, cleaning services, switchboard in liaison with IT department, and other outsourced services
- Ensuring the efficient provision of transport, security, cleaning services, and water supply in the M-KOPA office
- Ensuring compliance with company Health & Safety policy including co-coordinating disaster management and emergency response activities in liaison with the EHS Manager
- Overseeing the provision of efficient records management including fuel consumption and vehicle utilization and preparing responses to audit queries and present to auditors when called upon
- Responsible for maintaining the relations and managing service contracts and service level agreements for outsourced services delivering cleaning, repair & maintenance services at the M-KOPA office.
- Overseeing the supervision of inspections of the building and prescribing remedial measures
- Ensuring the office is well stocked with necessary supplies, and all equipment is working and properly maintained.
- Working with finance and management team to set budgets, monitor spending, and expenses.
- Hiring, training, and evaluating employees within the administrative department, and taking corrective action where necessary
Qualifications
- Relevant qualification in Public Administration, Business Administration, Social Science Human Resource Management, or equivalent
- Be proficient in computer applications
- Familiarity with office management procedures and basic accounting principles
- Good communication skills
- Flexible, open to change, good attitude, self-drive, a great time manage
How to apply