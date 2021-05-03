Job Title : Administration Manager

Work Location : Nairobi

Job Description

The main purpose of the role is to oversee business operations which include supervising the administrative team working in housekeeping, facilities, and reception, and is responsible for ensuring the M-KOPA office is well maintained.

Responsibilities

Developing strategic initiatives for the administration department in line with the corporate strategy including;

Developing, implementing, and continuously reviewing the operating policies and procedures of the department

Developing service level agreements that facilitate the provision of administrative, recreational, and transport services

Overseeing general administrative activities which include the provision of transport, cleaning services, switchboard in liaison with IT department, and other outsourced services

Ensuring the efficient provision of transport, security, cleaning services, and water supply in the M-KOPA office

Ensuring compliance with company Health & Safety policy including co-coordinating disaster management and emergency response activities in liaison with the EHS Manager

Overseeing the provision of efficient records management including fuel consumption and vehicle utilization and preparing responses to audit queries and present to auditors when called upon

Responsible for maintaining the relations and managing service contracts and service level agreements for outsourced services delivering cleaning, repair & maintenance services at the M-KOPA office.

Overseeing the supervision of inspections of the building and prescribing remedial measures

Ensuring the office is well stocked with necessary supplies, and all equipment is working and properly maintained.

Working with finance and management team to set budgets, monitor spending, and expenses.

Hiring, training, and evaluating employees within the administrative department, and taking corrective action where necessary

Qualifications

Relevant qualification in Public Administration, Business Administration, Social Science Human Resource Management, or equivalent

Be proficient in computer applications

Familiarity with office management procedures and basic accounting principles

Good communication skills

Flexible, open to change, good attitude, self-drive, a great time manage

How to apply

Click here to apply