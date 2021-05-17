Deputy Director Administration

Purpose of the job

Reporting to the Director – Human Resource and Administration, the Deputy Director – Administration will be responsible for the development and implementation of the administration services strategy derived from the overall strategy of the Office of the Auditor General through improvement of administrative processes and policies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Implement administrative policies and procedures in line with the corporate strategy for the Office to ensure effective and efficient operations;

Coordinate effective preparation of the administration budget and monitor utilization thereof;

Oversee the planning functions to ensure integration of administrative services with the business units in order to meet their administrative needs;

Coordinate Security and safety of staff;

Ensure compliance of Occupation Safety and Health Act (OSHA);

Coordinate Transport and Logistic activities;

Monitor the individual staff performance in line with quality standards and timelines to ensure achievement of the Directorate’s objectives;

Ensure adherence to the Code of Conduct and Ethics by the staff to maintain quality standards and integrity during their work.

Any other duties assigned from time to time by the Auditor – General.

Requirements for Appointment

A Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences such as Business Administration, Public Administration, or any relevant degree from a recognized university;

Diploma in Business Management/Administration or its equivalent relevant qualifications from a recognized institution;

A Master’s degree in Business Administration, Strategic Management or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Strategic Leadership Development Programme (SLDP) or its equivalent from a recognized institution will be an added advantage;

Proven computer proficiency;

Must be a member of the relevant professional body in good standing;

12 years relevant working experience from a reputable organization five (5) of which must have been at a Senior or equivalent position preferably in the public sector

How To Apply

All applications must be emailed to dd_administration@oagkenya.go.ke Applicants must attach the following documents: Application Form clearly indicating the post applied for, full name of the applicant, National ID Card No, Telephone Number and email address. Academic and professional certificates Other relevant testimonials Clearance certificates from the following bodies: Directorate of Criminal Investigations

Credit Reference Bureau

Kenya Revenue Authority

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Higher Education Loans Board where applicable

Applications should reach the Office on or before 25 May 2021



NOTE:

It is a criminal offence to provide false information and documents in the job applications. The Office shall take appropriate action on any applicant who shall be found to have presented false information and/ or documents.

The Office of the Auditor-General is an equal opportunity employer and seeks to have diversity in the workforce in line with the Constitution. Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing of any form will lead to automatic disqualification