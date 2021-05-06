INTERNSHIP-RECRUITMENT AND ADMINISTRATIVE SUPPORT (9 Positions)

Overall purpose of the job:

The Recruitment and Administrative support internship role will serve as part of the central recruitment team to provide professional support and administrative functions to the recruitment team; acting as a reliable source of information and data, processing all recruitment related administration tasks within agreed timescales while providing excellent customer service to the prospective recruitment candidates at all times.

Hours Of work

40 hours per week. Monday-Friday, 7pm-3am (Please note that you will be working night shifts at the office-the hours are subject to change as per USA daylight saving time)

Responsibilities

Support the recruitment team in the submission and recruitment process

Assist in all administrative tasks and duties pertaining to the recruitment process e.g. writing Job Descriptions, Job Postings.

Attend to and carry all other tasks as instructed by your supervisor and the company Director/s.

Assist and not limited to all office and personal matters for the company director that help ensure smooth running of the business.

Build and maintain talent pool data base of CVs from various sources that are to be shared with the recruiters.

Assist on all candidate job portal database automation activities.

Identify or propose new and better ways of working within one’s job scope.

Qualifications

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Be computer savvy and have Microsoft Office experience(Word and excel)

Be able to work under pressure.

Have a keen eye for detail.

Social media presence.

Is organized and able to think on her/his feet.

Has integrity and can maintain confidentiality.

Have a Bachelor’s degree or diploma in a business related field.

How to Apply

If you believe you are the right candidate for the position, kindly send your CV with contact details of 3 referees with the subject line “Internship- Recruitment and Administrative Support” to: hrk@atc-west.com