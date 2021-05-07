Position: Senior Human Resource & Administration Officer – NES/F&AD/SHRAO/05/2021

Location: Nairobi

Contract Duration: Three Years with Three Months Probationary Period

Job Description

The position is responsible for development of Human Resource Strategy, provide advice on Management of and providing leadership to implementation of Human Resource and support services like Facilities Management, Security, Records Management and Administration Services to achieve Company Strategic Objectives.

Responsibilities

Development and implementation of HR Manual, HR related Policies and Procedures Develop and implementation of Staff Development Framework in the organization. Leave Management Develop and implement staff retention programs. Manage employee disciplinary Supervise, coach, set targets and appraise staff Handling HR Related Administrative functions e.g medical scheme, loans and advances, gender mainstreaming, disability mainstreaming, ADA activities etc,

Qualifications

A Degree in Human Resource or equivalent degree Post Graduate Qualification in Human resource management Membership to a professional body 5 years experience in a busy office, three of which as a Human Resource Officer Knowledge of Kenya Labour Laws and best industrial practices Possess good Interpersonal Skills Strong organizational skills Able to work under pressure in a dynamic environment Good Intermediation Skills Possess good analytical, oral and writing skills Be computer literate

How to apply

Please follow this link to register and apply for this job:

Recruitment Portal (unes.co.ke)

N/B: Only shortlisted applicants shall be contacted. UNES does not require any payment in order to process your applications.

UNES IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. WOMEN AND PERSONS WITH DISABILITY ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY