Administrative Assistant, ICT Administration Office – (210000RS)
Administrative Assistant
Department
ICT Administration Office, EHR Project
Entity
Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi
Location
Nairobi, Kenya
Introduction
Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi is a private not-for-profit teaching hospital that provides tertiary and secondary level healthcare services. It is one of the hospitals in East Africa accredited by the Joint Commission International from USA. The University Hospital has been providing high quality care for the people of East Africa and beyond for over 60 years.
Responsibilities
- Provide efficient administrative support services to the EHR team.
- Provide support for the day to day running of the department.
- Handle administrative detail and projects
- Update and follow up delegated tasks to ensure progress to deadlines
- Prepare and distribute regular reports
- Participate in the preparation of draft budgets
- Assist with the completion of special projects e.g. gather and compile statistics and quality assurance audits
- Attend all meetings, including Steering committee. Take minutes and follow up on issues raised.
- Provide support to EHR Project Director, CMIO, Lead Physician and Clinical informaticists
- Working with the lead clinical informaticist and program director to ensure smooth running of the EHR project
- Coordination of daily training and activities
- Participate in preparation of schedules
- Coordinate activities between Nairobi and Karachi
- Communicate written and verbal matters appropriately
- Receive, sort and route mail
- Prepare correspondence using MS Office Suite
- Arrange essential mail in order of priority for action and process responses
- Check deadlines on incoming requests and put preliminary work in place
- Handle all enquiries within one’s capacity
- Arrange for “callbacks” at appropriate times
- Maintain an electronic calendar: scheduling and monitoring all appointments/meetings
- Project meetings: prepare agenda in advance, arrange meeting facilities, prepare and distribute minutes of the meetings and make follow-ups on action items
- Organize workshops, training sessions and performing support roles
- Data Management & General Office Administration
- Update and manage filing index
- Update mail/phone directories
- Routinely re-order supplies
Qualifications
- Diploma in Business and Office Management/ Diploma in Secretarial Studies
- Computer literacy is mandatory
- Excellent written and oral communication skills;
- Excellent word processing and IT skills, including knowledge of a range of software
packages;
- Ability to work under pressure and to meet tight deadlines;
- Excellent organizational and time management skills;
- Excellent interpersonal skills;
- Audio typing and shorthand skills
- Ability to relate well with faculty and hospital staff at all levels
- Organizational and time management skills
- Demonstrated initiative.
- Ability to set priorities and work effectively with minimum supervision
- Able to work flexible/long hours if and when required
- The ability to work on your own initiative
- Honesty and reliability
- Attention to detail
- An understanding of confidentiality issues and the use of discretion.
How to Apply
For more gossip and drama in Kenya, go to our blog here>>>