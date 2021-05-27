Administrative Assistant, ICT Administration Office – (210000RS)

Administrative Assistant

Department

ICT Administration Office, EHR Project

Entity

Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi

Location

Nairobi, Kenya

Introduction

Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi is a private not-for-profit teaching hospital that provides tertiary and secondary level healthcare services. It is one of the hospitals in East Africa accredited by the Joint Commission International from USA. The University Hospital has been providing high quality care for the people of East Africa and beyond for over 60 years.

Responsibilities

Provide efficient administrative support services to the EHR team.

Provide support for the day to day running of the department.

Handle administrative detail and projects

Update and follow up delegated tasks to ensure progress to deadlines

Prepare and distribute regular reports

Participate in the preparation of draft budgets

Assist with the completion of special projects e.g. gather and compile statistics and quality assurance audits

Attend all meetings, including Steering committee. Take minutes and follow up on issues raised.

Provide support to EHR Project Director, CMIO, Lead Physician and Clinical informaticists

Working with the lead clinical informaticist and program director to ensure smooth running of the EHR project

Coordination of daily training and activities

Participate in preparation of schedules

Coordinate activities between Nairobi and Karachi

Communicate written and verbal matters appropriately

Receive, sort and route mail

Prepare correspondence using MS Office Suite

Arrange essential mail in order of priority for action and process responses

Check deadlines on incoming requests and put preliminary work in place

Handle all enquiries within one’s capacity

Arrange for “callbacks” at appropriate times

Maintain an electronic calendar: scheduling and monitoring all appointments/meetings

Project meetings: prepare agenda in advance, arrange meeting facilities, prepare and distribute minutes of the meetings and make follow-ups on action items

Organize workshops, training sessions and performing support roles

Data Management & General Office Administration

Update and manage filing index

Update mail/phone directories

Routinely re-order supplies

Qualifications

Diploma in Business and Office Management/ Diploma in Secretarial Studies

Computer literacy is mandatory

Excellent written and oral communication skills;

Excellent word processing and IT skills, including knowledge of a range of software

packages; Ability to work under pressure and to meet tight deadlines;

Excellent organizational and time management skills;

Excellent interpersonal skills;

Audio typing and shorthand skills

Ability to relate well with faculty and hospital staff at all levels

Organizational and time management skills

Demonstrated initiative.

Ability to set priorities and work effectively with minimum supervision

Able to work flexible/long hours if and when required

The ability to work on your own initiative

Honesty and reliability

Attention to detail

An understanding of confidentiality issues and the use of discretion.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here