HR & Admin Assistant

Industry: Manufacturing

Gross Pay: 30k

Duties and Responsibilities

Supporting department supervisors in hiring of casuals and sending out correspondence to new/prospective hires

Assist in the recruitment process

Supporting the onboarding and orientation of new team members

Supporting in disciplinary processes and coordinating with the respective managers in sending out correspondence related to disciplinary actions

Perform background checks on all new staff by checking references with professional referees to ensure a fair and objective recruitment process and a true picture of prospective employees is presented to

Providing advice and support to managers and staff on human resources related matters

Keeping abreast of developments in various areas of human resources

Maintain the personnel filing system for all staff in Kenya and ensure that all files have necessary information to comply with audit

Supporting in off boarding of team members leaving the company and ensuring that all company assets are well accounted for

Managing the attendance data and leave application process to ensure that every team member’s leave days are updated in the system

Respond to all HR queries, follow up on information related to contracts, recruitment, security and safety of

Ensuring accurate data and department records

Managing the logistics team in liaison with the dispatch team

Fueling and ensuring timely vehicle repairs

Manage the administration

Any other duty that may be assigned to you

Qualification

At least a diploma or a certificate in HR or a business related

At least 2 years working in a similar field

Good communication skills both written and spoken

Strong work ethics and integrity

A team player who takes initiatives

How to apply:

Suitable candidates to send CV and cover letter to Jobs@elexproducts.com by COB 21st May 2021

Elex Products Limited is an equal opportunity Employer and does not discriminate the applicants on any basis.