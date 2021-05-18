HR & Admin Assistant
Industry: Manufacturing
Gross Pay: 30k
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supporting department supervisors in hiring of casuals and sending out correspondence to new/prospective hires
- Assist in the recruitment process
- Supporting the onboarding and orientation of new team members
- Supporting in disciplinary processes and coordinating with the respective managers in sending out correspondence related to disciplinary actions
- Perform background checks on all new staff by checking references with professional referees to ensure a fair and objective recruitment process and a true picture of prospective employees is presented to
- Providing advice and support to managers and staff on human resources related matters
- Keeping abreast of developments in various areas of human resources
- Maintain the personnel filing system for all staff in Kenya and ensure that all files have necessary information to comply with audit
- Supporting in off boarding of team members leaving the company and ensuring that all company assets are well accounted for
- Managing the attendance data and leave application process to ensure that every team member’s leave days are updated in the system
- Respond to all HR queries, follow up on information related to contracts, recruitment, security and safety of
- Ensuring accurate data and department records
- Managing the logistics team in liaison with the dispatch team
- Fueling and ensuring timely vehicle repairs
- Manage the administration
- Any other duty that may be assigned to you
Qualification
- At least a diploma or a certificate in HR or a business related
- At least 2 years working in a similar field
- Good communication skills both written and spoken
- Strong work ethics and integrity
- A team player who takes initiatives
How to apply:
Suitable candidates to send CV and cover letter to Jobs@elexproducts.com by COB 21st May 2021
Elex Products Limited is an equal opportunity Employer and does not discriminate the applicants on any basis.
For more gossip and drama in Kenya, go to our blog here>>>