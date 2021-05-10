Position: Accounts Clerk

Location: Kikuyu

Job description

The Hospital is soliciting for qualified applicants for theposition of Accounts Clerk.

Qualifications

OLevel certificate

Musthave at least CPA Part I

Minimumof two years relevant experience

· Good organizational and reporting skills

· Ability to meet set deadlines

· Should demonstrate high level of compassion,integrity, commitment, professionalism, stewardship and God fearing.

· PoliceClearance Certificate

Responsibilities

· Receives cash, cheques, M-pesa and point of sales forfees charges, and any other revenue.

· Issues receipts upon confirmation of correctness of theamount received.

· Ensures that cheques, coins and notes received areauthentic.

· Reconciliation of revenue received with the shift reporton daily basis.

· Prints and issues credit slips for cooperate clients.

· Clears patients for discharge upon payment of final bill.

· Billing of consultation fees for inpatients and accountpaying clients.

How to apply





Qualified candidates should use the online application form on the hospitals website. Applications should be received not later than 21st May 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Click here to apply