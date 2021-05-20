Accounts & Administration Clerk
Location: Parklands, Nairobi
About the Company: Quantity Surveying & Project Management Firm.
Key Responsibilities & Duties
Accounts
- Ensuring timely and accurate processing of all the monthly taxes and statutory deductions – PAYE, NHIF, NSSF and NITA
- Reconcile invoices and identify discrepancies
- Create and update expense reports
- Process reimbursement forms
- Enter financial transactions into internal databases
- Check spreadsheets for accuracy
- Maintain digital and physical financial records
- Issue invoices to customers and external partners, as needed
- Review and file payroll documents
- Participate in annual audits
Administration/Front Office
- Perform receptionist duties
- Organize office and assist associates in ways that optimize procedures
- Sort and distribute communications in a timely manner
- Create and update records ensuring accuracy and validity of information
- Schedule and plan meetings and appointments
- Monitor level of supplies and handle shortages
- Resolve office-related malfunctions and respond to requests or issues
- Coordinate with other departments to ensure compliance with established policies
- Maintain trusting relationships with suppliers, customers and colleagues
Key Requirements
- Work experience as an Accounts Assistant or Accounts Clerk
- Knowledge of basic bookkeeping procedures
- Familiarity with tax regulations
- Good math skills and the ability to spot numerical errors
- Hands-on experience with MS Office and accounting software
- Organization skills
- Ability to handle sensitive, confidential information
- BSc/Ba in Accounting, Finance or relevant field
How To Apply
Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 27th May 2021
Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH
We thank all applicants for their interest in this position; however, only suitable candidates will be contacted to continue the application process.
For more gossip and drama in Kenya, go to our blog here>>>