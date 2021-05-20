Accounts & Administration Clerk

Location: Parklands, Nairobi

About the Company: Quantity Surveying & Project Management Firm.

Key Responsibilities & Duties

Accounts

Ensuring timely and accurate processing of all the monthly taxes and statutory deductions – PAYE, NHIF, NSSF and NITA

Reconcile invoices and identify discrepancies

Create and update expense reports

Process reimbursement forms

Enter financial transactions into internal databases

Check spreadsheets for accuracy

Maintain digital and physical financial records

Issue invoices to customers and external partners, as needed

Review and file payroll documents

Participate in annual audits

Administration/Front Office

Perform receptionist duties

Organize office and assist associates in ways that optimize procedures

Sort and distribute communications in a timely manner

Create and update records ensuring accuracy and validity of information

Schedule and plan meetings and appointments

Monitor level of supplies and handle shortages

Resolve office-related malfunctions and respond to requests or issues

Coordinate with other departments to ensure compliance with established policies

Maintain trusting relationships with suppliers, customers and colleagues

Key Requirements

Work experience as an Accounts Assistant or Accounts Clerk

Knowledge of basic bookkeeping procedures

Familiarity with tax regulations

Good math skills and the ability to spot numerical errors

Hands-on experience with MS Office and accounting software

Organization skills

Ability to handle sensitive, confidential information

BSc/Ba in Accounting, Finance or relevant field

How To Apply

Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 27th May 2021

Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH

We thank all applicants for their interest in this position; however, only suitable candidates will be contacted to continue the application process.