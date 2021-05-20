Accounts & Administration Clerk

Location: Parklands, Nairobi

About the Company: Quantity Surveying & Project Management Firm.

Key Responsibilities & Duties

Accounts

  • Ensuring timely and accurate processing of all the monthly taxes and statutory deductions – PAYE, NHIF, NSSF and NITA
  • Reconcile invoices and identify discrepancies
  • Create and update expense reports
  • Process reimbursement forms
  • Enter financial transactions into internal databases
  • Check spreadsheets for accuracy
  • Maintain digital and physical financial records
  • Issue invoices to customers and external partners, as needed
  • Review and file payroll documents
  • Participate in annual audits

Administration/Front Office

  • Perform receptionist duties
  • Organize office and assist associates in ways that optimize procedures
  • Sort and distribute communications in a timely manner
  • Create and update records ensuring accuracy and validity of information
  • Schedule and plan meetings and appointments
  • Monitor level of supplies and handle shortages
  • Resolve office-related malfunctions and respond to requests or issues
  • Coordinate with other departments to ensure compliance with established policies
  • Maintain trusting relationships with suppliers, customers and colleagues

Key Requirements

  • Work experience as an Accounts Assistant or Accounts Clerk
  • Knowledge of basic bookkeeping procedures
  • Familiarity with tax regulations
  • Good math skills and the ability to spot numerical errors
  • Hands-on experience with MS Office and accounting software
  • Organization skills
  • Ability to handle sensitive, confidential information
  • BSc/Ba in Accounting, Finance or relevant field

How To Apply

Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 27th May 2021

Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH

We thank all applicants for their interest in this position; however, only suitable candidates will be contacted to continue the application process.

