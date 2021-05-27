JOB TITLE: PAYABLES ACCOUNTANT

JOB OVERVIEW

Providing financial, administrative and clerical support to the organization.

Making timely payments and control of expenses.

Reconciling processed work by verifying entries and comparing system reports to balances.

Team management.

Responsibilities

Booking all Invoices, Credit notes, Debit notes and prepayments into Supplier accounts and ensuring that all expense invoices are matched to respective Purchase Orders.

Processing Withholding on VAT and on professional services charged by suppliers and capturing them in the Oracle System correctly.

Making payments to suppliers through cheque, EFT and RTGS including deducting Credit/Debit notes and ensuring payments are within credit terms and timely.

Assist with month end closing and posting of month end journals to ensure accuracy of financial statements and overall reporting.

Submission of accurate quarterly supplier reconciliations

Updating Internal and external suppliers on their account status (AP Balances), responding to daily Queries on their invoice payments, progress and reconciling their statements.

Reconciliation of Accounts Payable GL accounts and ensuring timeliness in submission of the same.

Clarifying and flagging any questionable invoice items, prices or receiving signatures.

Maintain accurate historical records and provide supporting documentation for audits.

Maintain confidentiality of organizational information

Review and research on any invoice discrepancies and issues.

Efficiency in handling supplier queries including that of employees.

Improving quality of work by being a good team player.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance/Accounting.

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Word.

Experience in using ERP such as Oracle/SAP.

ACCA/CPA certification.

Great communication and organization skills.

Excellent numerical and analytical skills.

Professional integrity and confidentiality

Accuracy and keen attention to detail.

Ability to meet strict deadlines.

Knowledge of general accounting procedures.

Proficiency in data entry management.

Ability to work under pressure.

A fast learner.

Highly flexible.

Able to work past working hours as the role is high pressure.

Team player/support the team for overall objectivity of the finance section.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.

The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 31-05-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification.