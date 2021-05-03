Donor Compliance
Closing date: May 5, 2021
Are you a professional Accountant passionate about ending poverty?
The International Finance team are a key part of that vision – we provide high quality support to the International group and HQ senior management including:
- Financial planning and reporting
- Financial control and audit management
- Business process improvement
We are looking to recruit a proactive and dedicated International Accountant responsible for Donor Compliance. You will be part of a dynamic and supportive team and will have the opportunity to develop in your career and add value to Tearfund’s work and mission.
The successful candidate will have:
- a strong academic background
- a thorough understanding of donor compliance
- proven skills in auditing and/or meeting the requirements of auditors.
- Ideally the successful candidate will have a professional accountancy qualification, although we will consider candidates with proven donor compliance experience if they are working towards an accountancy qualification or qualify by experience.
- Experience of the NGO sector and donor compliance would be a distinct advantage
Does this sound like the perfect job for you? Are you adaptable, solution-focused and enjoy being part of a dynamic team? If so, then we would love to hear from you.
We are looking for a self-starter with great communication and teamworking skills. If you think your skills match the above then we welcome your application.
Tearfund is a faith based organisation and applicants must share our statement of faith.
Location: This role will be based in the Tearfund Nairobi office. This is a national contract and therefore, the successful candidate will need to provide us with evidence detailing their right to live and work within Kenya.
Salary: The monthly salary for this role is Kes 500,278 per month.
How to Apply