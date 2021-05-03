Donor Compliance

Closing date: May 5, 2021

Are you a professional Accountant passionate about ending poverty?

The International Finance team are a key part of that vision – we provide high quality support to the International group and HQ senior management including:

Financial planning and reporting

Financial control and audit management

Business process improvement

We are looking to recruit a proactive and dedicated International Accountant responsible for Donor Compliance. You will be part of a dynamic and supportive team and will have the opportunity to develop in your career and add value to Tearfund’s work and mission.

The successful candidate will have:

a strong academic background

a thorough understanding of donor compliance

proven skills in auditing and/or meeting the requirements of auditors.

Ideally the successful candidate will have a professional accountancy qualification, although we will consider candidates with proven donor compliance experience if they are working towards an accountancy qualification or qualify by experience.

Experience of the NGO sector and donor compliance would be a distinct advantage

Does this sound like the perfect job for you? Are you adaptable, solution-focused and enjoy being part of a dynamic team? If so, then we would love to hear from you.

We are looking for a self-starter with great communication and teamworking skills. If you think your skills match the above then we welcome your application.

Tearfund is a faith based organisation and applicants must share our statement of faith.

Location: This role will be based in the Tearfund Nairobi office. This is a national contract and therefore, the successful candidate will need to provide us with evidence detailing their right to live and work within Kenya.

Salary: The monthly salary for this role is Kes 500,278 per month.

How to Apply

Apply here