PCEA Kikuyu Hospital is one of the leading Mission Hospitals which works to promote the well- being of all people through provision of holistic and quality affordable health care services while witnessing the Love of Christ through healing. We provide specialized services in: – Ophthalmology, Orthopedic, Dental, as well as General medical services.
The Hospital is soliciting for qualified applicants for the position of Credit Control Accountant.
Position requirements:-
- ‘O’ Level certificate
- Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting and
- At least CPA (K), ACC or relevant
- Minimum of three years’ experience in Accounts and in particular Credit/Debtors’
- Current Police Clearance Certificate
Purpose of the job
The purpose of the position is to manage the credit and debtors function in the Hospital.
Key responsibilities/Accountabilities:
- Ensures proper maintenance of debtors’ ledger in the
- Prepares monthly aged debtors balances and collects current and old debtor’s
- Reviews debtor’s balances and preparing exceptional reports and amounts to write
- Develops and reviews credit control policies covering all hospital debt
- Preparation of monthly staff debtor’s
- Ensures board members bills are invoiced and sent by 5th of the following
- Ensures that clients statements (companies, schools, insurance, church organizations) are finalized and sent by the fifth of the following
- Prepares overall debtors reports on overdue accounts and provisions to be made in the financial
- Ensure that all corporate debtors have valid
- Ensures that approval of all debts is supported by security (tittle deed). Acceptance of tittle deed requires that 75% of the bill be paid before acceptance of the
- Checks patients’ invoices/statements to ensure accuracy of the
- Follows up on patients outstanding hospital bills to clear as per
- Handles patients’ social – bills related
- Ensures that all patients have adequate Theatre cases are paid in advance.
- Prepares weekly discharge reports and submits them to management for further
- Ensures patients have adequate deposits and committal letters are obtained from corporate clients and billed accordingly and per
- Ensures that patients’ transfers are done only when bill is
- Spearheads negotiations with insurance companies, banks and other corporates for provision of medical services and signing of medical
- Prepares of Debtors schedule sand liaising with external auditors on debtors’ balances and
- Supervises, mentors and coaches credit control
- Performs any other duties that may be assigned from time to
How to Apply:
For more details and how to apply, visit the hospital website. Website: www.pceakikuyuhospital.org
Application deadline will be on 14th May 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.