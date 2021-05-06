PCEA Kikuyu Hospital is one of the leading Mission Hospitals which works to promote the well- being of all people through provision of holistic and quality affordable health care services while witnessing the Love of Christ through healing. We provide specialized services in: – Ophthalmology, Orthopedic, Dental, as well as General medical services.

The Hospital is soliciting for qualified applicants for the position of Credit Control Accountant.

Position requirements:-

  • ‘O’ Level certificate
  • Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting and
  • At least CPA (K), ACC or relevant
  • Minimum of three years’ experience in Accounts and in particular Credit/Debtors’
  • Current Police Clearance Certificate

Purpose of the job

The purpose of the position is to manage the credit and debtors function in the Hospital.

Key responsibilities/Accountabilities:

  • Ensures proper maintenance of debtors’ ledger in the
  • Prepares monthly aged debtors balances and collects current and old debtor’s
  • Reviews debtor’s balances and preparing exceptional reports and amounts to write
  • Develops and reviews credit control policies covering all hospital debt
  • Preparation of monthly staff debtor’s
  • Ensures board members bills are invoiced and sent by 5th of the following
  • Ensures that clients statements (companies, schools, insurance, church organizations) are finalized and sent by the fifth of the following
  • Prepares overall debtors reports on overdue accounts and provisions to be made in the financial
  • Ensure that all corporate debtors have valid
  • Ensures that approval of all debts is supported by security (tittle deed). Acceptance of tittle deed requires that 75% of the bill be paid before acceptance of the
  • Checks patients’ invoices/statements to ensure accuracy of the
  • Follows up on patients outstanding hospital bills to clear as per
  • Handles patients’ social – bills related
  • Ensures that all patients have adequate Theatre cases are paid in advance.
  • Prepares weekly discharge reports and submits them to management for further
  • Ensures patients have adequate deposits and committal letters are obtained from corporate clients and billed accordingly and per
  • Ensures that patients’ transfers are done only when bill is
  • Spearheads negotiations with insurance companies, banks and other corporates for provision of medical services and signing of medical
  • Prepares of Debtors schedule sand liaising with external auditors on debtors’ balances and
  • Supervises, mentors and coaches credit control
  • Performs any other duties that may be assigned from time to

How to Apply:

For more details and how to apply, visit the hospital website. Website: www.pceakikuyuhospital.org

Application deadline will be on 14th May 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

