PCEA Kikuyu Hospital is one of the leading Mission Hospitals which works to promote the well- being of all people through provision of holistic and quality affordable health care services while witnessing the Love of Christ through healing. We provide specialized services in: – Ophthalmology, Orthopedic, Dental, as well as General medical services.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hospital is soliciting for qualified applicants for the position of Credit Control Accountant.

Position requirements:-

‘O’ Level certificate

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting and

At least CPA (K), ACC or relevant

Minimum of three years’ experience in Accounts and in particular Credit/Debtors’

Current Police Clearance Certificate

Purpose of the job

The purpose of the position is to manage the credit and debtors function in the Hospital.

Key responsibilities/Accountabilities:

Ensures proper maintenance of debtors’ ledger in the

Prepares monthly aged debtors balances and collects current and old debtor’s

Reviews debtor’s balances and preparing exceptional reports and amounts to write

Develops and reviews credit control policies covering all hospital debt

Preparation of monthly staff debtor’s

Ensures board members bills are invoiced and sent by 5th of the following

Ensures that clients statements (companies, schools, insurance, church organizations) are finalized and sent by the fifth of the following

Prepares overall debtors reports on overdue accounts and provisions to be made in the financial

Ensure that all corporate debtors have valid

Ensures that approval of all debts is supported by security (tittle deed). Acceptance of tittle deed requires that 75% of the bill be paid before acceptance of the

Checks patients’ invoices/statements to ensure accuracy of the

Follows up on patients outstanding hospital bills to clear as per

Handles patients’ social – bills related

Ensures that all patients have adequate Theatre cases are paid in advance.

Prepares weekly discharge reports and submits them to management for further

Ensures patients have adequate deposits and committal letters are obtained from corporate clients and billed accordingly and per

Ensures that patients’ transfers are done only when bill is

Spearheads negotiations with insurance companies, banks and other corporates for provision of medical services and signing of medical

Prepares of Debtors schedule sand liaising with external auditors on debtors’ balances and

Supervises, mentors and coaches credit control

Performs any other duties that may be assigned from time to

How to Apply:

For more details and how to apply, visit the hospital website. Website: www.pceakikuyuhospital.org

Application deadline will be on 14th May 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.